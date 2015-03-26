'The Wire' actor who played Clay Davis has a real-life bobblehead, and it's killing it on Kickstarter

Isiah Whitlock, Jr., who played corrupt State Senator Clay Davis on HBO’s “The Wire,” is apparently tired of being stopped on the street by strangers who ask him to repeat his catchphrase from the enormously popular show.

And now, he’s ready to make some money off of it.

No different than the enterprising legislator Whitlock played (Clay Davis), the real-life character is now marketing a bobblehead that spouts off his famous catchphrase. And, fans of The Wire are buying in.

Whitlock’s Kickstarter campaign is fully-subscribed, several times over. As of Wednesday morning, Whitlock’s fund for his foul-mouthed doll — which initially sought just $US12,500 — had topped more than $US40,000.

While Whitlock’s signature line on The Wire made his Clay Davis a beloved character with die-hard fans of the series, many don’t realise that the catchphrase pre-dates the gritty Baltimore series. The first time Whitlock used it, he was portraying one of the good guys — a detective investigating Edward Norton’s character in the Spike Lee film “25th Hour.”

And, for Clay Davis fans:

