California Entrepreneur Is Developing Marijuana Soda

Photo: Courtesy of Clay Butler

Clay Butler is developing a line of “soda pot” called Canna Cola, a medical marijuana soft drink. In addition to that flavour, the California-based commercial artist plans on releasing others, including “Dr. Pepper-like Doc Weed, lemon-lime Sour Diesel, grape-flavored Grape Ape and orange-flavored Orange Kush,” according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.The drinks will be sold — pending legal approval — through medical marijuana dispensaries.



Butler compared his pot soda to a “light beer” with a “mild marijuana taste.” “The taste factor,” he adds, “is really negligible compared to some competitors with three times the THC. When you get to that level, you really have a heavy aftertaste.”

