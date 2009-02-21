Clay Aiken Leaves Record Label

American Idol season 2 second-place finisher Clay Aiken has left his record label, RCA, in the latest sign that being a top finisher on American Idol not only provides no guarantee of musical success but also won’t ensure that you can keep your record deal.

As Billboard notes, Aiken is merely the latest in a string of AI alums who were either dropped from or left their record labels, including Katharine McPhee, Justin Guarini, Blake Lewis, Bo Bice and first-place finishers Taylor Hicks and Aiken’s competitor Ruben Studdard.

Aiken’s last album, released in 2008, only sold 159,000 copies in the U.S. and his 2003 debut only moved 2.78 million units.

Better hope your records sell, Davids Cook and Archuleta!

