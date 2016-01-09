Clay Aiken slams 'boring' 'American Idol': 'I know why the ratings are down'

The 15th and final season of ‘American Idol’ kicked off this week, but one former contestant was extremely unimpressed.

Clay Aiken, who was the second season’s runner-up, live-tweeted while watching the show “for the first time in a decade” and was bored with what he saw, claiming he understood why the ratings are low.

“Those boring a** responses from the judges!? Where is Simon [Cowell] when you need him!?” he tweeted.

Well… now I know why the ratings are down. ????

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

Oh good Lord… those boring arse responses from the judges!? Where is Simon when you need him!? That guy need a hook to pull him off stage.

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

He added that Cowell was the reason for the popularity of “American Idol” at its peak.

It’s VERY clear now that @SimonCowell was the reason @AmericanIdol was a hit. I’ve watched root canals more entertaining than these judges.

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

He watched to see contestants from Raleigh, North Carolina, and then switched over to ABC’s “Black-ish,” on which Tyra Banks was a guest star.

Now that #Raleigh has shown out and these judges have put me to sleep! I’m changing over to watch my girl @tyrabanks on @black_ishabc

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

Aiken then sent a series of tweets about why he was being hard on the show, saying, “We’re all more criticial of the things we care about most,” and likening watching the show to rooting for a favourite sports team.

When your favourite team that you’ve cheered for for years happens to play a shitty game, you’re absolutely allowed to be upset about it.

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

We’re all more critical of the things we care about most.

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

When you really love something you only want the best for it, and you have high expectations from those you know are capable of it.

— Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 7, 2016

