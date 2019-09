So far this hasn’t gotten the same hype as Wayne Rooney’s amazing goal, but it’s pretty amazing.



In Monday’s game between Talleres de Cordoba and Alumni of Argentina’s third division, Talleres player Claudio Riano executed this amazing bicycle kick.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

