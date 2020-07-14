Claudia Conway, 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, announced plans to delete her social-media accounts per her parents' request

Joshua Roberts/Reuters The White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, and her husband, George Conway, in Washington, DC, in 2017.

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of the high-profile political couple Kellyanne and George Conway, announced Monday that she would be deleting her social-media accounts at her parents’ request.

Claudia garnered hundreds of thousands of followers across her social-media platforms, which largely include posts critical of President Donald Trump even though her mother, Kellyanne, serves as a White House adviser.

“We do get into arguments a lot – I’m not going to lie,” Claudia told Insider’s Connor Perrett in an interview at the end of June. “My mum is my best friend, but we do fight all the time over politics, and I’m always shut down by my entire family.”

Claudia identifies as leftist and liberal, she told Insider, unlike her conservative parents.

“I grew up in a very, very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time,” she said. “I decided to educate myself and think for myself.”

Her anti-Trump perspective, however, aligns more with that of her father, George Conway, a fierce Trump critic who founded the anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project.

“I respect everyone’s views,” Claudia told Insider. “For me, there’s a certain threshold, I think. Everyone in my family are Trump supporters except for my dad and I.”

She originally told Insider she “respectfully declined” her mother’s request to take down her anti-Trump social-media posts. In a tweet Friday, she wrote that she “will no longer be speaking on my family” and said her father “had attempted to delete all of my social media.”

