Claudia Conway posted TikToks celebrating her parents, Kellyanne and George, withdrawing from politics

TikTok/datjerseygirl A still from Claudia Conway’s TikTok about Kellyanne Conway leaving her role in the White House.

Claudia Conway celebrated her parents’ announcements that they were leaving their political roles in a series of TikToks.

Claudia is the daughter of Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, and anti-Trump conservative lawyer George Conway.

Both announced that they were leaving their roles to focus on their family, and Claudia reacted on TikTok, saying: “Look at what I did.”

Claudia has publicly criticised Trump and her mother’s politics on social media, adding another layer to the marriage between her parents, who hold extremely different political views.

Claudia Conway has made a series of TikToks celebrating her parents’ announcements that they were withdrawing from politics.

Claudia, 15, is the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump; and her husband, the anti-Trump conservative lawyer George Conway.

Over the past few weeks, Claudia has used her TikTok and Twitter presence to vocally oppose Trump, as well as her mother’s politics. She said on Sunday that she was going to take a break from TikTok to focus on her mental health.

Alex Wong/Getty White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Hour later, she returned to social media to post videos celebrating her parents’ new statements.

She first reacted to Kellyanne’s statement, sharing a video of herself with Kellyanne’s statement about her resignation in the background, while saying: “Y’all I know I said I was talking a break but … umm … umm … umm … umm …”

She later posted another video of her with her father’s tweet in the background, saying: “Look what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen. Look at what I did.”

Kellyanne Conway had announced on Sunday that she would be leaving her White House role at the end of August so she can focus on her family.

“In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

That same day George Conway also tweeted to say he was “withdrawing” from The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump conservative group that he cofounded, “to devote more time to family matters.”

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

The dynamics of the Conways’ marriage has been a source of huge interest given their political differences, and how vocal they have both been about their beliefs in social media and in interviews.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Kellyanne Conway and her husband George Conway at Union Station on the eve of the Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017.

Claudia’s recent decision to start sharing her views created new interest in the family’s dynamics.

She has criticised Trump’s tweets, called for people to vote him out of office, supported the Black Lives Matter movement, and highlighted the US’s high coronavirus death tolls.

She said she was “devastated” that her mother was speaking at this week’s Republican National Convention, and joined in a TikTok trend by posting a video with the caption “you think u can hurt my feelings? lol my mum is kellyanne conway.”

In July, she jokingly asked progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

TikTok @datjerseygirl/Getty Images A composite image of a still from Claudia Conway’s TikTok, and Kellyanne Conway.

In late July, she explained her position to people who criticised her for taking aim at her parents’ politics on Twitter, saying: “age should mean nothing in terms of intellect and willingness to learn” and “i am not disrespecting either of my parents; i am simply speaking my mind.”

She added: “This also goes to all the adults in my life who choose to belittle me in ‘defence’ of my mother. it’s none of your business. i am my own person. i possess just as much respect and intellect as you do. what i do and how i use my platform is for the betterment of my generation.”

On Sunday, she tweeted that while she and her father “just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president,” it is also the case that that “politically, we agree on absolutely nothing.”

She also tweeted that she was “pushing for emancipation” from her family. She said it was not due to her mother’s job, but “because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

She also urged people not to send hate to her parents: “Thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please.”

After posting the TikToks responding to her parents’ resignations, she posted another one that just had the text: “Words are not enough to express my love for my following. you are all amazing. thank you for the support and love.”

“May you feel my love and peace back. I am taking a break to process this recent news and to stabilise my mental health. i love you. i love you. i love you.”

