Kellyanne Conway was accused of sharing a nude photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia on Twitter

TikTok @datjerseygirl/Getty Images

Claudia Conway, 16, claimed that her mother, Kellyanne Conway, posted a nude photo of her on Twitter on Monday.

Claudia and Kellyanne appeared to fight over the allegation in a conversation recorded via FaceTime by influencer Tana Mongeau.

“We’re going to handle this privately, and I will never ever be speaking about this publicly,” Claudia said in a TikTok on Tuesday.

Police in New Jersey said they were investigating the photo incident, the New York Post reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A topless photo of Claudia Conway, 16, was seemingly posted to Kellyanne Conway’s Twitter account on Monday.

Claudia, a TikTok influencer with 1.6 million followers, appeared to say in a recording of a conversation with her mother, a political consultant and former counselor to President Donald Trump, that she believed Kellyanne had posted the photo. The conversation was posted on Instagram by influencer Tana Mongeau, who had been FaceTiming with Claudia.

Many Twitter users also shared cropped versions on Monday and Tuesday of what they claimed to be screenshots of a fleet, or temporary picture, posted to Kellyanne’s Twitter account, which allegedly showed a nude photo of Claudia.

Alpine Police in New Jersey, where the Conway family resides, told the New York Post that they were investigating the photo-posting incident and that an officer had visited the family’s home on Monday. Christopher Belcolle, the Alpine police chief, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Insider.

A Twitter spokesperson told Insider in a statement, “Through technology and human review, we’ll proactively remove any images that violate the Twitter Rules.” Child pornography, or any sexually exploitative content of minors, is not allowed on Twitter. The company told Variety it was investigating the situation but did not confirm to Insider whether it was aware of the alleged Conway fleet.

“Claudia Conway” was the third-top trending topic on Twitter in the US as of Tuesday morning.

In a since-deleted TikTok on Monday, Claudia said it was possible someone had hacked her mother’s Twitter account. “I’m assuming my mum took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”

Then, Mongeau, a YouTube star, posted a nearly 20-minute video on Instagram early Tuesday morning that appeared to depict a FaceTime call with Claudia, who was seemingly fighting with her mother and a male figure believed to be her father, George Conway. Claudia’s parents did not seem to know they were being filmed. The video had nearly 100,000 views as of Tuesday morning.

Throughout the chaotic call, Claudia can be heard saying, “You posted a naked picture of me. You literally posted a nude photo of me, and you can say you didn’t, but millions of people saw it.” Kellyanne denied posting the photo, and said that a different Twitter account had shared it.

@TanaMongeau/Instagram This screenshot from Tana Mongeau’s Instagram shows Claudia Conway on FaceTime.

In the video, the woman who appears to be Kellyanne discussed her daughter’s health, saying she needed to put her in an “ambulance” for her mental health issues.

The call seemingly ended when a person that appeared to be a police officer hung up the phone.



Read More:

16-year-old Claudia Conway posted videos appearing to show her mother screaming. Here’s how the teenager took over social media, from bashing Trump in TikToks to trolling her parents on Twitter.



Mongeau, Kellyanne, and Claudia did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Claudia has documented her volatile relationship with her mother on her TikTok page. Last week, she posted a compilation video that appeared to show her mother yelling at her, before deleting it from her account. Claudia has accused her mother of “abusive” behaviour. In the call posted by Mongeau, the woman suspected to be Kellyanne can be heard recounting numerous investigations from Child Protective Services that she claimed exonerated her and her husband. When previously reached for comment, a representative from Washington Child & Family Services Agency told Insider they could not comment on matters relating to minors.

Twitter and Instagram users have been using the hashtag “#justiceforclaudia,” with many claiming to have called the police to the Conways’ home. People replied to Kellyanne’s latest tweet, a tribute to the late Larry King, by tagging the FBI and using the “#justiceforclaudia” hashtag.

In a TikTok video on Tuesday morning, Claudia asked followers to “stop calling authorities” and said she was going to deal with the situation on her own.

“We’re going to handle this privately, and I will never ever be speaking about this publicly,” she said.

This article has been updated to note that police in Alpine, New Jersey, were investigating the photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.