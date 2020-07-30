Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, returned to Twitter with a bang — encouraging her followers to vote and asking AOC to adopt her

Joshua Roberts/Reuters The White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, arrive for a dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017.

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway, returned to Twitter on Wednesday, taking sharp jabs at President Donald Trump, compelling her audience to vote, and jokingly asking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Earlier this month, the 15-year-old influencer tweeted that her parents were forcing her to delete her social-media accounts.

“Got my phone back!” she tweeted to her nearly 132,000 followers. “Probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionise twitter brb.”

In a series of tweets, she took sharp jabs at President Donald Trump. After Trump said he cancelled throwing the first pitch at a New York Yankees game because of the coronavirus, which he referred to as the “China Virus,” Conway listed the aspects of his tweet that she disagreed with.

1. “china virus” is racist.

2. vaccines should not be capitalized

3. the yankees probably didn’t want you anyways — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

She encouraged her audience to vote on Election Day, writing: “Don’t feed into the fire. we must get him OUT. i am compelling my younger audience, if you can, to VOTE. every vote counts.”

In one of her replies, she also jokingly askedRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

Some people lashed out at Conway for being outspoken in her criticism of Trump, especially given her mother’s position as a senior White House adviser.

The 15-year-old countered by tweeting: “This also goes to all the adults in my life who choose to belittle me in ‘defence’ of my mother. it’s none of your business. i am my own person. i possess just as much respect and intellect as you do. what i do and how i use my platform is for the betterment of my generation.”

While Conway’s mother has often defended the president and supported his views, the same can’t be said for her father. A conservative lawyer and anti-Trump activist, George Conway founded the anti-Trump conservative PAC The Lincoln Project.

