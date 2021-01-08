Claudia Conway called out Kellyanne Conway on TikTok after the Capitol siege

TikTok @datjerseygirl/Getty Images

Claudia Conway, 16, the outspoken daughter of the former counselor to President Donald Trump, called out her mum on TikTok.

“How do you feel about your army becoming rioters?” she asked her mum, Kellyanne Conway, in the video.

Many commenters were worried about how Kellyanne would react to the post while others were applauding Claudia’s bravery for standing up to her mum.

The outspoken daughter of Kellyanne Conway, Claudia, called out her mum, the former counselor to President Donald Trump on TikTok after the insurrection at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday. She captioned the video, “This video is for Kelly and if you aren’t Kelly, keep scrolling.”

In the video, Claudia, 16, addressed her mum directly and asked, “How do you feel about your army becoming rioters?”

She continued to say, “Because I remember when I was going to protests in the summer, you weren’t too happy with it.”

Claudia has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has shared multiple videos directly opposing her mother’s viewpoints.

She told Insider, during an interview in June 2020 that her and her mum’s views “could not be more opposite.”

“How do you feel that your party lost yesterday?” she asked her mum in the video, referencing the projected Democratic wins in Georgia’s runoff elections. “Because I know you went to Georgia a few days ago to help campaign.”

Claudia then went on to poke fun at Mitch McConnell’s soon-to-be title of Senate Minority Leader, inviting her mum to “talk it out” in her room.

The comments section was filled with replies concerned about how Kellyanne would react to the video. One commenter wrote, “SIS, YOU’RE GONNA GET GROUNDED.” Others noted her blue lighting, which she said was intentional. “Yup, I hoped someone would catch that,” she commented.

Claudia posted a follow-up video, replying to a comment which read, “She needs to put your dumb— teenager adult wanna be up for adoption.” In the video, she recorded herself asking Kellyanne, “Hey mum, are you gonna put me up for adoption?” Her mum swiftly responded saying, “Never babydoll.”

Claudia didn’t seem too keen on her mother’s reaction as she wrote in the comments section of the video, “Why is this like a Netflix original movie’s acting?”

Ever since she started posting anti-Trump videos on TikTok, Claudia started to gain a massive following. In June, on her @datjerseygirl account, she had 31,000 followers. Now, she’s boasting over 1.4 million followers and 57 million likes. Conway has been written about for major publications such as New York Magazine, Vox, The New York Post, and MEL Magazine.

