The Flyers played the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night and won 5-4 after being down 0-3 through the first two periods.

During the third period, the Flyers scored a ridiculous five goals to complete an insane comeback. Claude Giroux scored the game-winning goal, backhanded, while falling over:

