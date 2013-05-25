Former Bush Adviser's Son Charged In Alleged Murder With A Hatchet

The son of a former George W. Bush adviser has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a man with a hatchet at the house he shares with his parents.



Claude Alexander Allen, the 20-year-old son of the former Bush domestic policy adviser also named Claude Allen, called police to report an attempted burglary at his home last night, The Washington Post reports. Allen told police that he killed a man who tried to break in to the Gaithersburg, Md. house.

But police say the two men knew each other. They don’t yet have a motive for the killing, but they do not believe that it stemmed from a burglary attempt, according to the Post.

The victim is 25-year-old Michael Phillip Harvey. He was found dead in a wooded area behind Allen’s house.

The elder Allen’s political career ended when he pleaded guilty to shoplifting, saying the thefts stemmed from stress and sleep deprivation.

Allen and his wife were not home at the time of the murder.

