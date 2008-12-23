Classy Retailers Cutting Insane Deals With Shoppers

Wait, are we in Tiffany’s or a Turkish bazaar?



MSNBC: Diana Thang, manager of Grace jewellers near San Francisco’s Union Square, said she and her staff are bargaining more than she ever has in two-plus decades in the business.

…”They have a budget,” Thang said of most customers this season. “We give a low, low price and they still can’t accept it. They’re looking at more than $1,000 stuff, and they want to spend $200 or $300.”

With sales slow at virtually all retailers, experts say customers now have the upper hand. And even some who don’t explicitly ask for a discount or price-match are pressing for better deals.

…or some retailers, desperation is setting in. The new year brings new inventory, so retailers typically try to clear out the old stock by year’s end. Stores are increasingly willing to do whatever they can to get rid of merchandise — even offering discounts on the spot.

Erica Pearson, a 31-year-old Brooklyn, N.Y., resident, was debating which pair of Camper shoes to buy at a Saga Shoes store in Manhattan when a salesman offered her a deal if she bought both.

“The manager asked me what I wanted to pay for both of them,” Pearson said. She wound up getting about $40 off the total and paying no sales tax.

And what if you think it’s gauche to bargain?

“You’d have to be a moron not to ask for a discount,” said Stephen Hoch, a retailing expert at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

