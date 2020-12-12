ClassPass shares how professionals exercised during lunch breaks as studios closed during the pandemic – and why the workday workout trend may be here to stay

ClassPass The 12 p.m. weekday time slot for in-person classes is more popular now than it was before lockdowns.

ClassPass revealed that 12pm was the most popular time to workout in 2020.

One in five people were exercising more during the pandemic than at the start of COVID-19, especially during work hours around lunchtime.

Here’s why the workday workout trend may be here to stay.

Taking a crunch break for lunch break became a popular craze for the first time this year.

That’s according to ClassPass, a New York-based fitness startup that disrupted digital workout routines for enthusiasts determined to work out from home during 2020.

The company revealed that 12 pm is the most popular time to workout in 2020. Data showed one in five people were exercising more during the pandemic than at the start of COVID-19. Time previously spent in commuting was used to exercise instead.

The shift can largely be attributed to a rise in remote work and the ease of no-shower required virtual meetings, the company said. Even as people return to studios, the 12pm weekday time slot for in-person classes is more popular now than it was before lockdowns.

Digital happy hour

“Digital happy hour,” (12pm) is also the most common time for ClassPass’ members to take a digital class with friends.

“Fitness classes offer a perfect way to break up the workday between calls and stretch your muscles, absent of the exercise you originally got from commuting, walking around a big office or stepping outside to order lunch,” said Nicole Wolfe, head of corporate programs at ClassPass. “It’s easier than ever to look decent for a post-workout video call or to hop in the shower before your next meeting.”

Employers are recognising the importance of giving teams tools to tackle stress and inactivity, and encouraging them to take time for self-care, Wolfe noted. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of companies investing in fitness benefits for their employees and setting up private group classes during the workday.

“The workday workout is becoming more accepted, and will remain popular in 2021,” she said.

ClassPass

No fixed work hours

Professionals are now much more likely to take a lunch class instead of an after-work class, showing that they used the free work hour to fit in personal fitness. Most said they feel more productive and less stressed during the work day after exercising. Three in five said they feel more connected to their team afterwards.

The sense of having fixed work hours has gone as login hours are not fixed anymore, and employees are expected to be available on mails and for communication round the clock, said Jasleen Khurana, head of HR at Scry Analytics.

“Long hours of sitting and zero physical activity made me rethink my work day, and I started taking out 20-30 minutes from my lunchtime and started using it for physical exercise. I start with 7 Surya Namaskars, then do 10 minutes of core exercises and end it with 5 minutes of breathing pranayama. Then I have lunch and go out for a 10 minute walk in the sun,” Khurana said.

ClassPass

On-demand classes filmed in other cities

The most popular method for people to get their sweat on was through Yoga. This ancient form of exercise, that focuses on strength and flexibility, was the most-favoured option for someone taking their first livestream, ClassPass said. Classes that require only bodyweight pulled in double the number of bookings as classes that require equipment.

Over half of ClassPass’ members tuned in for outdoor workout classes taught in other cities, possibly giving them a sense of being away from home. Fitness fans based in North America were likely to “travel” to London, Sydney, and Amsterdam. Those based in the UK preferred New York City and Amsterdam. People located in Asia Pacific were keen on New York City, London, and Los Angeles.

At the start of the pandemic, ClassPass helped 5,000 studios to add livestream and on-demand classes and waived its commission entirely.

“These classes were intended as a stopgap â€” a way for studios to continue to earn revenue during lockdowns and for members to stay active from home,” said Kinsey Livingston, VP of partnerships at ClassPass. “For many fitness fans, digital has been a great at-home option for classes including yoga, HIIT, and Pilates.”

Investing in personal exercise equipment

“The colder weather doesn’t appear to have affected intent just yet â€” nearly a third of us plan to do more at home workouts in the future, roughly the same as in April,” said Liam McGuinness, partner and head of consumer at CIL Management Consultants. “This could be a warning signal to the gym industry â€” despite a decent recovery in late summer and autumn, long-term intent to work out in a fitness facility is down.”

ClassPass predicted that in 2021, fitness fans may choose to invest in at least one larger piece of equipment for at-home classes. According to a study conducted by data platform mx.com, 25% of consumers bought new fitness equipment between March and September this year.

