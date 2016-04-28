Classpass users are freaking out over new price hikes that make it more expensive than Equinox

In New York, fitness lovers embraced Classpass’s offer of unlimited workout classes at popular studios and gyms for $99 per month.

Now, the company’s changing its prices, and people are freaking out.

In an email sent to subscribers on Wednesday, the company said that it’s “introducing new plans” — meaning that current unlimited members, who are paying $125 per month, will soon have to pay $190 per month to get the same amount of service.

Those who sign up today will get 10 classes per month for $135 (or $125 for existing customers), and will have to pay $200 for the unlimited package.

Classpass may have announced this change earlier this month, but the startup is just starting to notify subscribers and some people are not happy:

Ugh, @Classpass, seriously? I can have an Equinox membership at this new rate. #Goodbye #ClassPass

— Brian M (@Pacliboi04) April 27, 2016

so now @classpass is more expensive than an equinox membership…

— yeslie (@LesHorn) April 27, 2016

.@classpass you want to raise memberships from $99 > $125 > $190 in less than a year?! pic.twitter.com/Z8pufyoPeC

— Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) April 27, 2016

UGH #classpass why you gotta raise your prices for people who already use the service?!?! Cancelling. :(

— Courtnay (@heyynewman) April 27, 2016

@classpass just lost a loyal customer today with these insane price hikes. such a shame.

— Amanda (@missmandypants) April 27, 2016

It’s been a good run, @classpass. Bye!

— Stephanie Haberman (@StephLauren) April 27, 2016

Double prices in under 10 months, but still only 3 visits to the same studio? Lame. Classpass. Lame Thank god for @ckokickboxing ! #CKOUES

— Ben Cathers (@bencathers) April 27, 2016

ClassPass roped us in at $99/month, now wants to charge $190/month FOR THE EXACT SAME SERVICE https://t.co/QytMNdTzYs

— Jenna //\\ Wortham (@jennydeluxe) April 27, 2016

Here’s the email Classpass sent out with the changes:

We started ClassPass with one mission: to make the world a more active place. As our community of members has grown, it’s become clear that our business must evolve to meet their needs. Studio drop-in rates in the New York City metro area are as high as $35, and in order to build a membership that’s best for our customers and for our business, we can no longer sustain a one-size-fits-all Unlimited membership at our current rates. As a result, we are making the following changes to ClassPass membership in the New York City metro area:

We are increasing rates for our Unlimited membership to $190/mo.+tax for current Unlimited members ($200/mo.+tax for new members).

Recognising that this is a significant price change, we are also introducing a new membership plan — Core — which gives you 10 classes per month for $125/mo.+tax.

What do these changes mean for you? Your current plan and rate are valid through the end of your May cycle. To transition to the Core membership (10 classes for $125/mo.+tax), there’s nothing you need to do. We’ll automatically enroll you beginning with your June cycle. To continue with your Unlimited membership at the new rate of $190/mo.+tax, select this option in your Account by Monday, May 30 to begin with your June cycle. You can still change your plan or cancel your membership at any time. Thank you for your continued support in helping make the world a more active place, The ClassPass Team

