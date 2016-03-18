Hot New York startup ClassPass is generating $100 million, and it just poached a VP from Amazon to be its new CTO

Sarah Jacobs ClassPass cofounder and CEO Payal Kadakia

ClassPass, the hot New York startup that gives you access to a smorgasbord of fitness classes for a monthly fee, has snagged Amazon’s Sam Hall to be its Chief Product and Technology Officer.

LinkedIn Sam Hall

Hall was the VP of Consumable Customer Experience at Amazon, where he worked on things like “Subscribe and Save” and “Coupons.” At ClassPass, Hall will be in charge of the engineering, product, and design teams.

ClassPass sells a ~$125 per month membership program that lets users take fitness classes at a diverse group of studios and gyms, from widely known ones like Barry’s Bootcamp and Flywheel to boutique shops offering barre, yoga, pilates, and more. The service is available in 39 markets in three continents, and includes 8,000 studios and gyms in total.

Last year, CEO Payal Kadakia said ClassPass was worth $400 million. The company also told Business Insider that it reached an annualized $100 million run rate last summer, and has kept on that pace since.

Both Kadakia and Executive Chairman Fritz Lanman emphasised that Hall’s hiring would help boost the technical side of the ClassPass platform.

The company says over 15 million reservations have been made to date on ClassPass.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

