The FBI Found Classified Documents On Paula Broadwell's Computer

The FBI has been investigating Paula Broadwell, former CIA director David Petraeus’ biographer and reported mistress, for months, citing concerns about classified information and a potential national security breach.Well, it turns out that during the FBI’s investigation, the bureau did find classified documents on Broadwell’s computer, reports the Wall Street Journal.



In September, the FBI began to do a legal analysis to see if there were any charges that could be brought. They decided to interview Broadwell.

During her first interview, she admitted that she was having an affair with Petraeus and gave up her computer to the investigators.

On it, they found classified documents.

Petraeus was interviewed too, and he admitted to the affair as well. However, he said that he did not provide Broadwell with those classified documents. Broadwell echoed Petraeus’ claims in her next interview with investigators in early November.

The source of the classified documents remains unclear.

