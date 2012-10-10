ClassicMap Will Let You Use Google Maps On Your iPhone Again—Sort Of*

ClassicMap more or less restores the look of the old Google Maps-powered app that came built into older iPhones.



Gizmodo tipped us off to this app, which can toggle between the Google Maps look and the new, much-criticised Apple Maps all-in-one app.

The downside: ClassicMap doesn’t have built-in directions yet, and can’t search for specific points of interest. But those looking for a more detailed map will appreciate the app nonetheless.

In our search, ClassicMap was able to place neighborhoods like “Times Square”, “Flatiron”, “Central Park”, and the “Upper East Side”. But the app was not able to find businesses like “Whole Foods” or “Starbucks.”

Gizmodo warned that the app was very slow, but in our experience (on Wi-Fi) the app moved at an acceptable pace.

ClassicMap is free and available for iPhone and iPad.

Check it out and tell us about your experience in the comments.

*As of Oct. 10, 2012 Apple has pulled the app from the App Store. It is no longer available.

Don’t Miss: The Best Apps To Replace Apple Maps On Your iPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.