One man's stunning 200-car collection is headed to auction, along with these vintage pickups — see them all

Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event will have 200 muscle cars and pickup trucks from Rick Treworgy, a longtime car collector.

Everything will be offered at no reserve in Punta Gorda from January 22 to 23.

Part of the collection includes these nine vintage pickup trucks.

Rick Treworgy is the owner of more than 200 cars after decades of collecting, and that collection is about to hit the auction block.

Are you down for browsing through 48 Corvettes? Or perhaps nine different vintage pickup trucks? Then you’ve found the place.

Treworgy’s collection will be offered at no reserve from January 22 and 23 at Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event, taking place in Punta Gorda, Florida. It’s a truly stunning array of American cars spanning the decades that Treworgy spent collecting them all.

If pickup trucks are your thing, keep reading. There are some cool ones.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

This turquoise 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup went through a frame-off restoration.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

It has wide whitewall tires and an oak-lined bed.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

And there’s a three-speed manual transmission.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

This red 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup uses a small-block V8 engine.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

It has an automatic transmission and a custom interior.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

And there’s air conditioning!

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup.

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck has a 400-horsepower V8.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

It’s got an automatic transmission and a bench seat.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

It looks like it means business.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup also underwent a frame-off restoration that was finished in 2013.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.

It has a custom interior and a modern audio system.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.

The yellow paint is striking.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.

Since this 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup was restored, it’s only been driven 387 miles.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.

Inside, there are vinyl bucket seats.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.

Imagine helping your friends move in this.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup.

This 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup has a V8 and four-wheel drive.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.

It looks off-road ready — if you ever wanted to get it dirty, that is.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.

There’s power steering, power brakes, and power windows.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.

This 1940 Chevrolet pickup has a steel body and yellow accents.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1940 Chevrolet pickup.

It’s got an inline-six engine.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1940 Chevrolet pickup.

And a three-speed manual transmission.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1940 Chevrolet pickup.

This 1935 Chevrolet pickup has a two-tone green exterior.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1935 Chevrolet pickup.

It uses an inline-six engine and a manual transmission.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

And it has a wood-lined bed.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions

This 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup has a V8 engine and an automatic transmission.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.

Its interior looks pristine.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.

And it has a sweet hood ornament.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup.

