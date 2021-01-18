One man's stunning 200-car collection is headed to auction, along with these vintage pickups — see them all

Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021/Mecum Auctions1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup.
- Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event will have 200 muscle cars and pickup trucks from Rick Treworgy, a longtime car collector.
- Everything will be offered at no reserve in Punta Gorda from January 22 to 23.
- Part of the collection includes these nine vintage pickup trucks.
Rick Treworgy is the owner of more than 200 cars after decades of collecting, and that collection is about to hit the auction block.
Are you down for browsing through 48 Corvettes? Or perhaps nine different vintage pickup trucks? Then you’ve found the place.
Treworgy’s collection will be offered at no reserve from January 22 and 23 at Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event, taking place in Punta Gorda, Florida. It’s a truly stunning array of American cars spanning the decades that Treworgy spent collecting them all.
If pickup trucks are your thing, keep reading. There are some cool ones.
Car collector Rick Treworgy’s massive car collection will soon be up for auction at no reserve.
It includes about 200 different muscle cars from all decades. And also there are pickup trucks.
This turquoise 1957 Chevrolet Cameo pickup went through a frame-off restoration.
It has wide whitewall tires and an oak-lined bed.
And there’s a three-speed manual transmission.
This red 1958 Chevrolet Cameo pickup uses a small-block V8 engine.
It has an automatic transmission and a custom interior.
And there’s air conditioning!
This 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck has a 400-horsepower V8.
It’s got an automatic transmission and a bench seat.
It looks like it means business.
This 1965 Chevrolet C10 custom pickup also underwent a frame-off restoration that was finished in 2013.
It has a custom interior and a modern audio system.
The yellow paint is striking.
Since this 1970 Chevrolet CST/10 pickup was restored, it’s only been driven 387 miles.
Inside, there are vinyl bucket seats.
Imagine helping your friends move in this.
This 1985 Chevrolet K10 Silverado conversion pickup has a V8 and four-wheel drive.
It looks off-road ready — if you ever wanted to get it dirty, that is.
There’s power steering, power brakes, and power windows.
This 1940 Chevrolet pickup has a steel body and yellow accents.
It’s got an inline-six engine.
And a three-speed manual transmission.
This 1935 Chevrolet pickup has a two-tone green exterior.
It uses an inline-six engine and a manual transmission.
And it has a wood-lined bed.
This 1935 Chevrolet Huckster pickup has a V8 engine and an automatic transmission.
Its interior looks pristine.
And it has a sweet hood ornament.
All of these trucks are being offered at NO RESERVE during Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event.
The auction will take place in Punta Gorda, Florida, from January 22 to 23.
