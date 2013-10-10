16 Classic Victorian Mansions You Can Buy Right Now

A historic building really can take you back in time. And living in one can feel like a trip to a different era.
Our friends at property search site Estately.com shared these with us 16 Victorian-style homes, all currently for sale. They were all built before 1900, and have some pretty incredible original details.
With features like intricate woodwork, vaulted ceilings, and detached carriage houses, these mansions have something to offer the history nerd in all of us.
This restored Queen Anne Victorian may date back to 1896, but its modern kitchen, central heating, and plumbing systems make it a practical home for this century. The four-bedroom estate features period wallpaper, heavy doors, and a half-acre yard that's perfect for hosting large gatherings.
Address: 700 S. Juniper Street, Escondido, Calif.
Price: $1,399,000
This house's six bedrooms feature richly-coloured walls and intricate wood detailing. The estate sits on 10 acres of land, complete with a fountain, pond, and custom pool.
Address: 310 Ball Park Loop, Denison, Texas
Price: $1,200,000
Built for the first mayor of this small Maryland town, this 1890s estate lies on two lots and includes a 1,600 square foot carriage house now used as a four-car garage.
Address: 11018 Kenilworth Ave., Garrett Park, Md.
Price: $2,195,00
Though its interior has gone through quite a few updates, this 9-bedroom mansion has retained its original moldings, ceiling medallions, and stunning mahogany staircase. A carriage house with three stalls sits in the backyard.
Address: 46 Livingston St., Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Price: $1,189,500
This massive three-story Victorian was originally used as a hotel for settlers travelling on California railroads at the turn of the 20th century. Now known as the Pinney House, it's protected by the state's Mills Act, and its owners receive significant tax benefits for preserving it. It boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a library, conservatory, and wide hallways that let in plenty of natural light.
Address: 225 N. Lima St., Sierra Madre, Calif.
Price: $2,495,000
Fondly known by neighbours as 'The Meadow,' this charming five-bedroom features a wrap-around front porch and 10-foot ceilings.
Address: 222 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale, Ill.
Price: $999,000
The best feature of this three-acre estate is its eight-bay garage -- a car collector's dream. The four-bedroom house dates back to the 1850s and features beautiful period front doors and staircase.
Address: 215 Old Route 22, Pawling, N.Y.
Price: $1,100,000
With grand chandeliers, stained glass, and antique tiles depicting scenes from Shakespeare, this three-story Victorian is truly a blast from the past.
Address: 1830 N St., Sacramento, Calif.
Price: $1,250,000
This three-story Victorian has kept a lot of its original details, including mahogany pocket doors, a wrap-around porch, and a unique porte cochere that carriages used to pass through when the house was first built in 1873.
Address: 207 Carpenter Ave., Sea Cliff, N.Y.
Price: $1,499,000
The pointed windows and custom woodwork of this 1860s house are the epitome of the American Gothic style. The lush gardens in the terraced backyard provide a great escape from reality.
Address: 615 Thatcher Ave., River Forest, Ill.
Price: $1,049,000
This three-story Victorian dates back to 1885 and was the first home in Hinsdale to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, an official list of places worthy of preservation in the U.S. Highlights include four restored fireplaces and an antique gas parlor stove.
Address: 318 S. Garfield St., Hinsdale, Ill.
Price: $2,250,000
Known as the Golden Gate Villa, this 8-bedroom mansion once belonged to an important California mining family. The waterfront property is steeped in history and was at the center of an early 20th century murder mystery that remains unresolved to this day.
Address: 924 3rd St., Santa Cruz, Calif.
Price: $3,150,000
This seven-bedroom mansion sits on the Long Island waterfront and features a one-bedroom guesthouse, five-car detached garage, and a boathouse.
Address: 355 Bryant Ave., Roslyn Harbor, N.Y.
Price: $3,500,000
A former summer residence for a well-known clothing manufacturer, 'Summerview' lies only steps from the beach. Its hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and impressive millwork are typical of the Victorian style.
Address: 179 Beach Bluff Ave., Swampscott, Mass.
Price: $1,395,000
Featuring seven bedrooms and 4.5 baths that have all been renovated in the last 5 years, this brick Victorian is a historic gem brought into the modern age.
Address: 95 9th St., Garden City, N.Y.
Price: $1,695,000
With two master bedrooms and a two-bedroom coach house, this charming Victorian gives you more bang for your buck. It lies on a private wooded lot on a cul-de-sac and features unique carved woodwork.
Address: 5324 Turvey Court, Downers Grove, Ill.
Price: $1,299,990
