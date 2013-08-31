19 Haunting Photos From The Golden Days Of The Texas Oil Boom

By the 1940s and 50s, a group of large corporations seized hold of the “Texas Oil Boom” — the state’s huge petroleum binge that began in the early 20th century with a few lucky roughnecks.
Oil had long been the lifeblood of the Texas economy by 1950, when the state housed 26,409 miles of crude oil trunk lines.
Like the generations before them, youngsters like George H.W. Bush journeyed to Texas to launch their auspicious oil careers — and soon became millionaires.
Thanks to the DeGolyer Library at Southern Methodist University, we have some breathtaking classic photos of the golden era.
