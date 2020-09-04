Nintendo just announced a ton of classic Super Mario games with updated graphics coming to the Switch — here's the full lineup

Nintendo ‘Super Mario 64’ is one of three games included in ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is updating a mess of classic “Super Mario” games, the company announced Thursday, and putting them on the Nintendo Switch.

Those games include “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy,” in addition to a new Battle Royale game based on the original “Super Mario Bros.”

The flood of “Super Mario” games coincides with the 35-year anniversary of the first “Super Mario Bros.” game for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo’s wildly popular Nintendo Switch is about to get a mess of classic “Super Mario” games.

Better yet: Classics like “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy” are all getting “optimised” with better graphics.

All three are part of an upcoming collection titled, “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” and it’s just one of several major “Super Mario” games headed to the Switch.

Here’s everything Nintendo announced on Thursday morning:

1. “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” collects “Super Mario 64,” “Super Mario Sunshine,” and “Super Mario Galaxy” into one package, and all three are getting updated visuals.

Nintendo

Among Nintendo’s most revered classics is “Super Mario All-Stars,” a Super Nintendo game that collected a variety of NES “Super Mario Bros.” games into a combined package with updated visuals.

With “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” Nintendo is doing that once again: The game, which launches for the Nintendo Switch on September 18, combines a trio of classic 3D “Super Mario” titles. It includes “Super Mario 64” from the Nintendo 64, “Super Mario Sunshine” from the Nintendo GameCube, and “Super Mario Galaxy” from the Nintendo Wii.

Better still: Each of the games is getting “optimised” visuals, which ups the resolution and smooths out the gameplay, according to Nintendo.

In a very Nintendo twist, physical copies of the game are only available for a limited time. “A limited production of ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18,” the company said, “and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.”

Take a look at “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” right here:

2. “Super Mario Bros. 35”: A battle royale-style game where players compete by racing through classic “Super Mario Bros.” levels.

Nintendo

In “Super Mario Bros. 35,” a group of 35 people will compete to be the final surviving Super Mario in a bizarre spin on the Battle Royale elimination genre. By stomping goombas and other enemies as you progress through original “Super Mario Bros.” levels, you’ll send them into other peoples’ games.

The game is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and it launches on October 1. But play it while you can, as “Super Mario Bros. 35” disappears after March 31, 2021.

Take a look at “Super Mario Bros. 35” right here:

3. “Super Mario 3D World,” plus a new addition named “Bowser’s Fury”

Nintendo

Ever since Nintendo launched the Switch back in March 2017, the company has re-released some of its best – if not best-selling – games from its prior console, the Wii U.

Starting with “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” in April 2017, Nintendo has released a steady drumbeat of the Wii U’s greatest hits. These games tend to come with updates to both visuals and content.

With “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury,” Nintendo is doing that once again – but this time it’s with the Wii U’s best 3D Mario game.

The original game is getting updated with new content, though Nintendo isn’t saying what it will be just yet. “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” is scheduled to arrive on the Switch on February 12, 2021.

Take a look at “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury” right here:

4. “Super Mario All-Stars” is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service for free starting today.

Nintendo

If you’re already a paying subscriber to Nintendo’s online service, Nintendo Switch Online, then you’ve already got access to “Super Mario All-Stars” – the Super Nintendo collection that preceded the upcoming “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” collection.

The game combines “Super Mario Bros.,” Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels,” “Super Mario Bros. 2,” and Super Mario Bros. 3″ into a single package with updated visuals for the Super Nintendo.

If you’ve never tried your hand at the notoriously challenging “Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels” – which is actually the sequel to “Super Mario Bros.” that was released in Japan, and was deemed too hard for American audiences – now is the time!

5. “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit”

Nintendo

If you’ve ever dreamed of a tiny Super Mario tearing around your living room in a go-kart, you’ll be glad to hear that Nintendo is making your dreams come true with “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.”

The game combines a physical remote control car, piloted by little Mario and equipped with a camera, with the Nintendo Switch. You create a space in your home, and maybe erect an arch or two for little Mario to drive through, and – using the Switch – actually drive him around, and even race against traditional “Mario Kart” enemies.

Notably, “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” is being made in partnership with a third-party game studio – Velan Studios – based out of Troy, NY. The studio describes the new game as, “a mixed reality (MR) game that combines a camera-enabled physical kart and course gate markers to turn any living space into the next great ‘Mario Kart’ circuit.”

It’s scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 16.

Take a look at “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” right here:

Check out Nintendo’s full presentation right here:

