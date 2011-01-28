Classic Sides Can Produce Classic Super Bowl game

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are not franchises that can be accused of failing to retain a strong sense of history. Nor can they be called franchises that play in front of empty stadiums week in, week out, or without the support of many loyal fans. What they can, on the other hand, be called are franchises that have taken on a special role in the NFL.



With the Pittsburgh Steelers providing a focal point for the people of Pittsburgh to rally around as the area saw its economy crumble and a raft of other business interests depart the area as quickly as possible, the franchise has gone on to prove as sturdy and as powerful as the city once was in its heyday. Compare this to Green Bay and you find a franchise that has been able to excite fans of the NFL up and down the USA, as well as the world, and has also given us a host of great names including Brett Favre.

However, although this history and standing counts for something in terms of a franchise’s bragging rights for the fans to boast about, it will have no bearing whatsoever upon the franchises when they meet for Super Bowl XLV in what the Super Bowl odds suggest should be a very tight game.

Despite this, these two huge franchises both have the sides needed to produce not only an exciting Super Bowl XLV, but also a classic one and anyone placing a Super Bowl bet will likely get plenty of thrills for their money. With this in mind, the fans of both franchises will be looking to see their side start writing a new part of their franchise’s history by winning this season’s Super Bowl and using this precious victory to kick-start a brand new sustained era of success.

