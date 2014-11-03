David Lee Roth's Sister Has Turned A Bunch Of Classic Rock Songs Into Lullabies

If you grew up loving classic rock and roll, you may want to pass that love onto your own kids, raising them on heavy metal from the time they’re born.

But as any new parent can tell you, nothing, NOTHING is more important than getting your little bundle to fall asleep and stay asleep. And rock music may not be the best choice for that.

Enter Lisa Roth, the sister of David Lee Roth, former front man for 1980’s rock band Van Halen.

Lisa Roth is a music mogul in her own right, as vice president of music production company CMH Label Group.

She’s taken a bunch of classic rock songs, and even some popular current songs, and turned them into sweet lullabies.

It’s a music brand called Rockabye Baby that launched in 2006.

“I was shopping for a baby shower gift for a friend that loves music and I didn’t see anything out there that was exciting or fun,” she told us. She wanted something that would appeal to the parents as much as the baby.

She had just started working at CMH Label Group when she thought of the Rockabye Baby idea. Flash forward to 2014 and she’s sold 1.6 million lullaby albums and about 1.3 track downloads.

Brother David Lee wasn’t, for the most part, involved. “It’s not a good idea to mix family and business,” she laughs.

But he did help her understand what it would take to get an artist to agree to licence music to her “I take great care with the songs,” she says. “I saw what my brother had to do to make it. Those were the days that were pre Voice, pre YouTube. I have the great respect for artists.”

By the way, she says she, personally, can’t carry a tune, the only one in her family who can’t sing. Running a record label is her musical outlet. CMH Label Group has a number of other brands that produces traditional lullaby albums, meditation music, country/bluegrass albums, and so on.

Here are some snippets of three classic rock songs turned into lullabies.

This is “Jump” by Van Halen. Click the box below to hear a snippet. (Here’s the original on YouTube.)

Here’s “Yellow Submarine” from the Beatles. (Here’s the original.)

And here is David Bowie’s Space Oddity. (Original.)

