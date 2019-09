<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Durand Guion, vice president and men's fashion director at Macy's Inc., explains the difference between men's shoe styles and how to get beyond wearing just black or brown. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser. Originally published in January 2014.

