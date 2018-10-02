THEN AND NOW: How 10 classic Halloween costumes have changed over time

Now nurse costumes are less realistic … and more scandalous.

Gone are the days where people dressed as nurses could actually pass for a hospital employee. Today, women often dress as “sexy” nurses for Halloween.

In 2019, registered nurses told Business Insider these sexualized depictions perpetuate stereotypes that the career isn’t as respectable as being a doctor. It can also normalize harassing language in their workplace.

“Sexualizing any profession that’s mostly women may feel harmless, but it’s creating a caricature and it really does translate to real world harm whether you intended to or not,” RN Kristen Choi told Business Insider.