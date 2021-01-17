A lifelong car collector is auctioning 48 of his pristine Corvettes — see the 'Muscle Car City' collection

Rick Treworgy spent most of his life collecting cars but now he’s ready to sell most of his collection.

About 200 of his cars will be available at Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event.

Of those 200 cars, 48 of them are Chevrolet Corvettes spanning from 1954 to 2020.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chevrolet Corvette fans listen up. From January 22 to 23, you’ll get a chance to bring home vehicles from one of the biggest muscle car collections ever assembled.

Rick Treworgy spent most of his life personally adding cars to his extensive collection. Nearly all of that collection will be up for auction soon â€” at no reserve! â€” at Mecum Auctions’ Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021 event in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Among the collection are no less than 48 Corvettes, spanning all the way from 1954 to 2020. It’s quite a Corvette collection to behold â€” scroll on to see it all.

Rick Treworgy spent much of his life collecting cars, but he’s now got most of them up for auction.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

That auction includes a whopping 48 Corvettes — a number challenged only by the combination of every Chevrolet dealership within a 500-mile radius of your home.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

There’s a red 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

A red 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

A blue 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

There a red 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

A blue 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

A blue 1998 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And this 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a white 1992 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Then there’s this red 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Plus this yellow 1991 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Aaaand this 1990 red Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And a red 1974 Chevrolet Corvette convertile.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a red 1972 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a gorgeous blue 1971 Chevrolet Corvette LS6 convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette LT1 convertible in blue.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And a yellow 1970 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in blue.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Similarly, here’s a 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible in yellow.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And if you want it in black, there’s this 1968 example.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

There’s a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And a red one as well.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a black 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible resto-mod.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is that, but in a different colour.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This one’s a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a silver 1965 Chevrolet Corvette coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This one’s a red 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a blue 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a brown 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s one in white.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a red 1963 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a gorgeous 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window coupe.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a blue 1961 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a white 1960 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a dark blue 1959 Chevrolet Corvette resto-mod convertible.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

This is a white 1956 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Here’s a white-on-red 1955 Chevrolet Corvette.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

And finishing up the collection is this 1954 Chevrolet Corvette roadster.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Is owning 48 Corvettes necessary? Probably not!

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Does give you a reason to justify buying one (1) when your significant other asks why you’re buying another car? Probably!

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Go forth, friends.

Mecum Auctions Rick Treworgy’s Muscle Car City 2021.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.