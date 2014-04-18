The 5 Classic Cocktails Everyone Should Know How To Make

Sipping on a well-made cocktail is one of life’s simple pleasures.

But we shouldn’t have to go to a bar to get a precise and well-proportioned cocktail — every one of us should know how to make one at home.

Below you’ll find five simple, classic recipes for an old-fashioned, a dry martini, a margarita, a mojito, and a Long Island iced tea. These five drinks represent a range of liquors and cocktail preferences, and will serve you well at all future parties.

Drink responsibly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.