A Florida classic car dealer says 19 historic cars were stolen. 2 have already been recovered at seemingly random locations nearby.

Orlando Classic Car Club in Orlando, Florida, reported 19 classic cars stolen late on June 1.

It says its warehouse was broken into.

Two cars have already been recovered nearby.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Florida classic car dealership had 19 classic cars stolen on Monday.

Orlando Classic Cars of Orlando, Florida, posted on its Facebook page recently that it had had 19 cars stolen after its warehouse was broken into in the early hours of June 1. It is working closely with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to try and locate the cars. The theft was first reported in DuPont Registry Daily.

Two of the cars have since been recovered.

Dave Murray, the owner of Orlando Classic Cars, posted a reply below the original Facebook post with an update: The 1962 Corvette was recovered on Monday evening. It was found in an apartment complex parking lot about 13 miles from the shop with no damage.

Murray wrote that he’d received a call from a local resident who’d spotted the car shortly after a friend sent him OCC’s Facebook post.

Murray also told Business Insider that he’s since gotten a call from the Sheriff’s Department about locating the 1990 Buick Reatta nearby as well.

“The cars appear to be stashed all around the neighbourhood,” he said.

OCC’s Facebook post includes 18 of the missing cars, as well as accompanying pictures and VIN numbers.

Keep scrolling to see them all and their VIN numbers. (Not pictured is also a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro with the VIN 2G1FP22PXT2164850.)

If you’re in the Orlando area, keep your eyes peeled.

1956 Oldsmobile Super 88.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1956 Oldsmobile Super 88.

VIN 568C9921.

1976 Cadillac Seville.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1976 Cadillac Seville.

VIN 6S69R6Q480291.

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible.

VIN 20867S106224.

1969 Oldsmobile Toronado.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1969 Oldsmobile Toronado.

VIN 394879M625053.

1992 Chevrolet Corvette.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1992 Chevrolet Corvette.

VIN 1G1YY23P9N5100309.

1990 Range Rover SE Vogue.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1990 Range Rover SE Vogue.

VIN SALLHVMM4GA419685.

1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1977 Pontiac Trans Am.

VIN 2W87Z7N168057.

1983 Buick Riviera.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1983 Buick Riviera.

VIN 1G4AZ57Y4DE434364.

1975 Oldsmobile Delta 88 convertible.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1975 Oldsmobile Delta 88 convertible.

VIN 3N67K5M322619.

1998 Ford Mustang GT convertible.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1998 Ford Mustang GT convertible.

VIN 1FAFP45X5WF120374.

1990 Buick Reatta.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1990 Buick Reatta.

VIN 1G4EC33C3LB904434.

1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1977 Pontiac Grand Prix.

VIN 2H57Z7P265892.

1980 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28.

VIN 1P87LAN518282.

1976 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1976 Cadillac Coupe DeVille.

VIN 6D47S6Q305106.

1978 Cadillac Seville.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1978 Cadillac Seville.

VIN 6S69B8Q469163.

1987 Oldsmobile 442.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1987 Oldsmobile 442.

VIN 1G3GR119HP323662.

1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SE convertible.

Orlando Classic Cars/Facebook 1970 Mercedes Benz 280SE convertible.

VIN 11102412003935.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.