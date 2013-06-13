Nearly 100 Classic Cars Are Racing 7,500 Miles From Beijing To Paris [PHOTOS]

On May 28, nearly 100 classic cars left Beijing for an epic race that will take them all the way to Paris.
It’s the 5th Peking to Paris Motor Challenge 2013, one of the planet’s toughest rally races.
The cars in competition are rarely seen on roads today, and span from a 1913 Ford Model T to a 1982 Renault 4.
They’re being driven by teams of two, who hail from 26 countries and are made up of spouses, parents and children, and siblings.
Some are doing it just for fun, while others are raising money for charity (causes include environmental conservation and brain research).
Seven cars were forced to drop out within the first week, but the rest are aiming to reach Paris by June 29.
Standing between them and their goal are 7,500 miles of deserts, mountains, gravel and dirt roads, through China, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, Switzerland, France, and more.
The 1913 Ford Model T is the oldest entrant in the rally. On day two, its oil cap vibrated loose and ended up breaking a fan blade.
Things got grassy again once the cars hit the Mongolian steppe. This 1957 Porsche 356A took a bath in the countryside.
On the seventh day, two tires on the 1967 Mustang blew at the same time, sending the convertible into a dirt bank.
Even with time for repairs, two cars — the 1927 Vauxhall 14/40 and the 1928 Packard Phaeton — dropped out.
The 1937 Chevrolet Fangio Coupe led the Vintageant class, made up of cars built between 1932 and 1941.
There, they used paved roads for the first time since leaving China, a nice change for the 1933 Delage D6 Tourer.
