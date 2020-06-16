The owner of a classic-car dealership is auctioning 26 of his antique cars, including one with two drivable front ends — tour the full collection

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

A classic-car dealership owner is selling off 26 cars from his personal collection, and there’s a little something for everyone – even those of us with rather strange tastes.

As expected, there are some Corvettes, a Mustang, and a couple of Camaros, but there are also plenty of unique and eye-catching cars up for grabs.

Some oddballs in the collection include a 1986 Zimmer which looks like it’s from the 1930s, and a custom Dodge with two front ends.

The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection will be for sale at Mecum Auctions’ Spring Classic, which takes place July 10 through July 18.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dallas Hawkins, who runs a classic-car dealership in Michigan, is selling off more than two dozen cars from his personal collection this summer – and the selection up for sale includes a few oddballs.

Hawkins has been collecting cars for more than 25 years, and he started his dealership, Midwest Muscle Cars, as more or less a passion project. According to the dealership’s website, “Dallas started Midwest Muscle Cars, a licensed Michigan dealer, so he could constantly update and rotate his selection of vehicles for his and his visitors’ enjoyment.”

Seeing as his space is getting a bit packed, Hawkins is looking to make room for some new rides by auctioning off 26 cars, according to the collection’s Mecum Auctions listing. The cars will cross the auction block on July 10 through July 18.

And judging by the group of cars up for sale, Hawkins likes a wide range of vehicles. Up for grabs are some cars you’d expect to find at a muscle-car dealership, but there are also plenty of unexpected weird ones – including a 1977 AMC Pacer Wagon, a pair of 1986 Zimmers, and a custom Dodge with two front ends.

Take a closer look at the Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection – which has a little something for everyone – below.

Dallas Hawkins, who owns Midwest Muscle Cars in Michigan, is selling off more than two dozen cars from his personal collection through Mecum Auctions in July.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Hawkins buys and sells cars through his dealership, but that’s mainly to keep his collecting hobby going and his collection constantly changing.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

“I’ve been buying and selling collector cars for decades now, but I’ve always preferred to be on the buying side,” Hawkins said in the auction listing. “More than anything, it’s the thrill of seeking out and finding cars that have been hidden away for years.”

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

From the name of his company, you’d think Hawkins mainly collects Camaros, GTOs, and Mustangs. But his selection is quite the opposite of predictable.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

There’s a wacky 1986 Zimmer Golden Spirit …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… with an exaggerated design that evokes cars from the 1930s.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Inside, however, the Golden Spirit is pure 1980s — brown, brown, more brown, and a car phone.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

There’s also a 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… which was built based on the Pontiac Fiero of the time and features plenty of chrome.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Plus, there’s yet another wild, retro-styled sedan — a 1976 Stutz Blackhawk.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Hand built in Torino, Italy, this gold Blackhawk has a side-exit exhaust and just 14,000 miles on the clock.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

It also boasts a gold-trimmed interior with gold-faced instruments.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Not to mention, you can snag a custom 1981 Dodge “Double Header” at the sale, which was built by fusing two front ends together.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

You can drive the car from either side …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… and it has two four-cylinder engines.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

On one side, the interior is red with black trim …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… and on the other it’s the opposite.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

If you’re in the market for an oddball with only one steering wheel, there’s also a 1977 AMC Pacer Wagon for sale …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… complete with faux-wood paneling …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… and a blinding burgundy interior.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

A restored 1972 Ford Ranchero is also crossing the block …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… because who doesn’t need a custom-built, V8-powered pickup with flames? This man, evidently.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

For good measure, there are also flame patterns inside the car.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins collection also includes an adorable 1967 Jeepster Commando …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… which predates the Jeep Wrangler by two decades …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… along with a lovely 1958 VW Beetle …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… with a wooden luggage rack.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

The collection up for sale also includes a host of less unique but still desirable classics, like a 1959 Corvette …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… a 1966 Ford Mustang GT …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… a 1963 ‘Vette with the coveted split rear window …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… a 1959 Oldsmobile Super 98 Holiday coupe …

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

… and a 1966 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

The whole selection of 26 cars will cross the auction block through Mecum’s Indianapolis sale, which takes place on July 10 through July 18.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions, Inc. The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.