The owner of a classic-car dealership is auctioning 26 of his antique cars, including one with two drivable front ends — tour the full collection

- A classic-car dealership owner is selling off 26 cars from his personal collection, and there’s a little something for everyone – even those of us with rather strange tastes.
- As expected, there are some Corvettes, a Mustang, and a couple of Camaros, but there are also plenty of unique and eye-catching cars up for grabs.
- Some oddballs in the collection include a 1986 Zimmer which looks like it’s from the 1930s, and a custom Dodge with two front ends.
- The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection will be for sale at Mecum Auctions’ Spring Classic, which takes place July 10 through July 18.
Dallas Hawkins, who runs a classic-car dealership in Michigan, is selling off more than two dozen cars from his personal collection this summer – and the selection up for sale includes a few oddballs.
Hawkins has been collecting cars for more than 25 years, and he started his dealership, Midwest Muscle Cars, as more or less a passion project. According to the dealership’s website, “Dallas started Midwest Muscle Cars, a licensed Michigan dealer, so he could constantly update and rotate his selection of vehicles for his and his visitors’ enjoyment.”
Seeing as his space is getting a bit packed, Hawkins is looking to make room for some new rides by auctioning off 26 cars, according to the collection’s Mecum Auctions listing. The cars will cross the auction block on July 10 through July 18.
And judging by the group of cars up for sale, Hawkins likes a wide range of vehicles. Up for grabs are some cars you’d expect to find at a muscle-car dealership, but there are also plenty of unexpected weird ones – including a 1977 AMC Pacer Wagon, a pair of 1986 Zimmers, and a custom Dodge with two front ends.
Take a closer look at the Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection – which has a little something for everyone – below.
Dallas Hawkins, who owns Midwest Muscle Cars in Michigan, is selling off more than two dozen cars from his personal collection through Mecum Auctions in July.
Hawkins buys and sells cars through his dealership, but that’s mainly to keep his collecting hobby going and his collection constantly changing.
“I’ve been buying and selling collector cars for decades now, but I’ve always preferred to be on the buying side,” Hawkins said in the auction listing. “More than anything, it’s the thrill of seeking out and finding cars that have been hidden away for years.”
From the name of his company, you’d think Hawkins mainly collects Camaros, GTOs, and Mustangs. But his selection is quite the opposite of predictable.
There’s a wacky 1986 Zimmer Golden Spirit …
… with an exaggerated design that evokes cars from the 1930s.
Inside, however, the Golden Spirit is pure 1980s — brown, brown, more brown, and a car phone.
There’s also a 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver …
… which was built based on the Pontiac Fiero of the time and features plenty of chrome.
Plus, there’s yet another wild, retro-styled sedan — a 1976 Stutz Blackhawk.
Hand built in Torino, Italy, this gold Blackhawk has a side-exit exhaust and just 14,000 miles on the clock.
It also boasts a gold-trimmed interior with gold-faced instruments.
Not to mention, you can snag a custom 1981 Dodge “Double Header” at the sale, which was built by fusing two front ends together.
You can drive the car from either side …
… and it has two four-cylinder engines.
On one side, the interior is red with black trim …
… and on the other it’s the opposite.
If you’re in the market for an oddball with only one steering wheel, there’s also a 1977 AMC Pacer Wagon for sale …
… complete with faux-wood paneling …
… and a blinding burgundy interior.
A restored 1972 Ford Ranchero is also crossing the block …
… because who doesn’t need a custom-built, V8-powered pickup with flames? This man, evidently.
For good measure, there are also flame patterns inside the car.
The Dallas and Ammie Hawkins collection also includes an adorable 1967 Jeepster Commando …
… which predates the Jeep Wrangler by two decades …
… along with a lovely 1958 VW Beetle …
… with a wooden luggage rack.
The collection up for sale also includes a host of less unique but still desirable classics, like a 1959 Corvette …
… a 1966 Ford Mustang GT …
… a 1963 ‘Vette with the coveted split rear window …
… a 1959 Oldsmobile Super 98 Holiday coupe …
… and a 1966 Pontiac Grand Prix.
The whole selection of 26 cars will cross the auction block through Mecum’s Indianapolis sale, which takes place on July 10 through July 18.
