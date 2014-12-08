Check Out The Collection Of A Guy Who Started Accumulating Classic Apple Computers At Age 14

When Apple enthusiast Mark Peck was 14 he started collecting classic Apple computers.

To share his collection with the world, Peck created the website “The Apple Museum,” which features everything from an original Macintosh with the signatures of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak engraved inside.

“I acquired the vast majority of my collection for free or very cheap, from individuals and flee market sellers looking to get rid of what they saw as junk,” Peck told Business Insider in an email.

Here’s the best of Peck’s collection.

This is the Apple Lisa, which launched in 1983. After the Lisa, Apple released the Macintosh, the first affordable personal computer with a mouse and graphical user interface (which was based on the Lisa). Inside of every original Macintosh computer are the signatures of the Apple team responsible for the iconic computer. 'The signatures were etched into the form used to cast the plastic shells on the production line, so every Macintosh has an identical set,' said Peck. Here you can see Steve Jobs' signature (above left) along with Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The Macintosh TV was Apple's first foray into television and the first Macintosh that came in black. In 1977, Apple launched the Apple II, which was the first Apple computer to feature colour. Steve Jobs even introduced a new Apple logo with a rainbow colour scheme to highlight this new feature. The Open Exhibit shows off what it looks like inside Apple's 'compact Mac' form factor. Here you can see the internals of a Mac SE, Apple II, and Apple IIgs. The Visible Storage exhibit shows the evolution of storage drives and how much smaller they have become in 35 years. The Macintosh Portable, launched in 1989, was the first mobile computer from Apple that used a battery. It cost $7,000 and the battery life was 12 hours, quite the impressive feat of engineering.

