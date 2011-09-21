Class Warfare Is Waged By The Rich Against The Middle Class

Photo: NYtimes.com

I’ll be saying much more on this. But for now, partly as a note to myself, some notes on the actual class war that has taken place over the past 30 years — namely class warfare for the rich against the middle class.

1. Major tax cuts for high-income Americans, much larger as a percentage of income than for the middle class; CBO data here.

2. Decline in real minimum wage.

3. Union-busting, aided and abetted by federal policy.



