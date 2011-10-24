Class Warfare Breaks Out Within The 'Occupy' Movement

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Occupy Wall Street is the new 1%.It’s raised a ton of money, and it won’t share with other Occupy sites.



From Metro New York:

Occupy Wall Street’s New York encampment has amassed nearly half a million dollars since they first started, according to Brooklynite Pete Dutro, 36, of the organisation’s finance committee.

But New York protesters haven’t shared one cent with other Occupy camps set up across the nation.

“We could definitely use [New York’s funds],” Vernon Johnson, a volunteer at Occupy Philly, said yesterday. “What’s the point of collecting money if you’re not releasing it to the people you’re trying to help?”

“We need money bad,” agreed fellow Philadelphia protester Kate Corbett. Occupy Philly has raised $10,000.

