If you bought dairy products in the last 13 years in more than a dozen US states, you could be eligible for free money

Got Milk? It’s time to claim your free milk money.

If you bought dairy products between 2003 and now, you could be eligible for up to $20 cash back from the National Milk Producers Federation as part of a $52 million class action settlement for accusations of price fixing.

To claim your cash, you should have purchased dairy products — including milk, half and half, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and cream cheese — while a resident of Arizona, California, Washington DC, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

The products must have been purchased at a grocery store or other retailer and not directly from the producer. However, you don’t need proof of purchase or residency to submit a claim. The claims period began September 2, 2016 and will end January 31, 2017 for online submissions. It takes less than a minute to submit a claim on boughtmilk.com, and after you submit, you’re encouraged to share the claim form with friends, family, and social media channels.

Claims are expected to be between $10 and $20, according to the claims website, depending upon how many class members file, and will be paid after the January deadline by your choice of electronic payment, potentially including PayPal, Google Wallet, Amazon Balance, and others.

The lawsuit, which was settled in August in California, alleged that Cooperatives Working Together, Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperative Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc. — which together produce close to 70% of the country’s milk — were part of a “nationwide conspiracy to limit the production of raw farm milk by prematurely slaughtering cows, in order to illegally increase the price of milk and other fresh milk products.”

According to the settlement, “Defendants deny any wrongdoing or liability for the claims alleged,” and no remaining money will be returned to them.

So head over to boughtmilk.com and claim your free milk money.

