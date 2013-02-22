Here's Why Passengers Probably Don't Stand A Chance Of Successfully Suing Carnival

Photo: The Associated Press

Passengers who were stranded aboard the crippled Carnival cruise ship Triumph that languished in the Gulf of Mexico filed a class-action lawsuit against Carnival Corporation.The lawsuit, filed this week, claims the company put passengers at “severe risk of injury, illness and/or disease” after they were left stranded on the ship, which quickly became unsanitary, CNN reported Thursday.



However, the lawsuit might not stand much of a chance.

Unless passengers were actually physically injured or fell ill because of conditions on the ship, they can’t sue just because their vacations were ruined, maritime attorney Jim Walker told The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog law week.

Plus, passengers should have read their tickets a little more closely.

Cruise ship tickets often have a clause that prohibits class-action lawsuits, Walker told Law Blog

Plus, Carnival tickets often limit lawsuit venues to the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida, making it difficult for passengers who don’t live in Florida to come to court.

Carnival declined to comment on the pending litigation.

