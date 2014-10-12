Check Out The Crazy, Neon 'Offices' Of This Silicon Valley Scavenger Hunt Startup

CLASHCLASH founder and CEO Joe Garvey
CLASH isn’t your typical company, so it makes sense that its “office” spaces are quirky too.
Founded by Joe Garvey in 2012, CLASH is a social scavenger hunt startup that has hosted events for major Silicon Valley tech companies like Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Lyft, Vox, Yelp, Pinterest, Fitbit, Cisco, Pandora, and Sony, among others.
Garvey describes the hunts — which typically involve drinking, neon facepaint, and goofy pictures — as “high octane.”
Instead of your regular cubicle-filled office, CLASH has three locations, each one chock-full of neon colours and a touch of the wild side.
The most recent addition to Garvey's CLASH empire is the Romper Room, a bar he opened in San Francisco's Union Square.
Because many of CLASH's scavenger hunts start with a drink or two, Garvey says the two businesses support each other perfectly.
Garvey says that having the bar will allow CLASH to expand from just scavenger hunts to other team building activities.
And its ethos clearly appeals to Silicon Valley tech companies who are looking for new ways to boost team spirit.
