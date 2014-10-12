Check Out The Crazy, Neon 'Offices' Of This Silicon Valley Scavenger Hunt Startup

CLASH CLASH founder and CEO Joe Garvey

CLASH isn’t your typical company, so it makes sense that its “office” spaces are quirky too.

Founded by Joe Garvey in 2012, CLASH is a social scavenger hunt startup that has hosted events for major Silicon Valley tech companies like Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Lyft, Vox, Yelp, Pinterest, Fitbit, Cisco, Pandora, and Sony, among others.

Garvey describes the hunts — which typically involve drinking, neon facepaint, and goofy pictures — as “high octane.”

Instead of your regular cubicle-filled office, CLASH has three locations, each one chock-full of neon colours and a touch of the wild side.

