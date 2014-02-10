'Clash Of Clans' Makes $US654,000 A Day In Sales -- This Is What It's Like To Play It

Finnish gaming company Supercell is a $US3 billion company largely in part to the success of its game Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans is a strategy game that is free to play, but some people end up paying hundreds of dollars on in-app purchases and upgrades.

So it’s no wonder why Clash of Clans is among the top 10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData.

So what’s the appeal behind Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is the number two top-grossing iOS game, according to AppData. In a single day, Clash of Clans brought in about $US654,000, according to AppData. Clash of Clans is a strategy game where players have to build and protect their respective villages. In level one, you have to defend your village from the evil goblins. Before you get started, note that the yellow bar is your gold. The purple bar is your elixir meter. And the green bar tells you how many gems you have. Use the gold to construct and upgrade buildings. Elixir is for constructing buildings and creating military units. Gems are an in-game currency that you can use to expedite the construction process. You can also trade gems for gold and elixir. These defensive structures are for preparing your village against enemy attacks. The key is to build cannons, archery towers, walls, and other defenses. In order to protect your village, place your cannon in the center of the village. You can use your gems to be speed up the building process. That's probably not a bad idea, given that the goblins are right around the corner. Luckily for you, your wizard friends from Ivory Tower are here to help you take out the goblin camp. This is when things get real. Furiously tap your screen to deploy your troops and defeat the goblins. Excellent. All forces are now deployed. And victory is mine. But now it's time to really put some thought into the village. You can hire a second builder to expedite construction. But that'll cost you 250 gems. Note: Once you run out of gems, you'll either have to wait a while to make your next move, or fork over real cash. The next step is to pump Elixir from the underground Ley Line. Elixir is essential for training troops and building structures. That'll be 300 gold coins for the storage device. Once you strategically place your elixir storage, it's time to get the collector in place. That will cost you another 150 gold coins. Tap 'Finish Now' to complete your elixir upgrade. Do the same with the storage device. But just when you think you're done, Clash of Clans prompts you to keep spending your in-game currency. You get the idea. Another likely addictive feature is the ability to play with and challenge players all over the world.

