Mobile game Clash of Clans raked in $2.14 billion last year

The studio behind hit mobile game Clash of Clans is now 10 times bigger than Rovio, the maker of Angry Birds.

Supercell, which like Rovio, also hails from Finland, announced it made a staggering 515 million euros ($AU714 million) in operating profit from the game last year.

Its revenues made a 130 per cent leap on the previous year up to €1.55 billion ($AU2.14 billion), 10 times that of Rovio.

“We’re very thankful to the millions of players around the world who play our games,” Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen said in a statement.

Supercell has only existed for four years, releasing its debut game Gunshine.net in 2010. It sold a 51% stake to Japanese company GungHo Online Entertainment in 2013 for €1.1 billion and also publishes another popular freemium game, Hay Day.

GungHo publishes one of the world’s highest earning games, Puzzle & Dragons, which, as of June 2014, had pulled in a total revenue of $US2.54 billion ($AU3.22 billion). It’s working on a Nintendo 3DS release of the game, due out in late May.

