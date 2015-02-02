Liam Neeson just transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great

Mobile gaming ads are usually extremely functional: Lots of gameplay, and a quick flash at the end of where to download it.

But Clash of Clans broke the mould with its Super Bowl ad, by bringing on board actor Liam Neeson.

In the spot, created by F. Graf 9000, Neeson adopts the serious persona of his character in “Taken” as he plans to seek revenge on one of his online gaming rivals.

His monologue is disrupted, however, when the barista at the coffee shop Neeson is stood in shouts out his name to let him know his order is ready…with a comedy pronunciation of “Liam.”

Viewers were impressed:

Is the #LiamNeeson #ClashOfClans ad available 24hrs a day? Cuz I WILL go there…just watch me. — Jill Hennessy (@JillHennessy) February 2, 2015

The Super Bowl can end now. Nobody is topping that Clash of Clans ad with Liam Neeson spoofing Taken. #TheHammerHasBeenDropped — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) February 2, 2015

Clash of Clans Liam Neeson ad very very good. Aps taking over — Dan Dibley (@dandibley) February 2, 2015

Apparently everyone is talking about this Liam Neeson ad that's amazing and of COURSE I missed it. — Josh Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) February 2, 2015

That Liam Neeson ad cannot be topped. — Gourmet Spud (@gourmetspud) February 2, 2015

OK, if you didn't like the Liam Neeson ad, you might be too cynical to live. — Beau Dure (@duresport) February 2, 2015

Props to Liam Neeson for Clash of Clans and scones ad #SuperBowl — Motoko Rich (@motokorich) February 2, 2015

Zomg this Liam Neeson Clash of Clans ad wins everything #SB49 — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) February 2, 2015

Next Nationwide ad: Even if you don't drown in the tub when you're eight, there's still a good chance Liam Neeson will kill you. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 2, 2015

