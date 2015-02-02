Liam Neeson just transformed what could have been an ordinary mobile game ad into a Super Bowl great

Lara O'Reilly

Mobile gaming ads are usually extremely functional: Lots of gameplay, and a quick flash at the end of where to download it.

But Clash of Clans broke the mould with its Super Bowl ad, by bringing on board actor Liam Neeson.

In the spot, created by F. Graf 9000, Neeson adopts the serious persona of his character in “Taken” as he plans to seek revenge on one of his online gaming rivals.

His monologue is disrupted, however, when the barista at the coffee shop Neeson is stood in shouts out his name to let him know his order is ready…with a comedy pronunciation of “Liam.”

Viewers were impressed:

