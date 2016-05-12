The former 'Top Gear' hosts finally have a name for their new Amazon show

YouTube/Top Gear Former ‘Top Gear’ hosts Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May.

Former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have finally chosen a name for their new, $7 million-an-episode motoring show on Amazon Prime.

According to announcements via the show’s Facebook page and the host’s twitter accounts, the new series will be called “The Grand Tour.”

“Not only will the guys travel to different locations, but for the first time ever the studio audience recordings will travel every week, all housed within a giant tent,” the show’s page on Amazon said.

Apparently not all of the hosts were pleased with the choice:

I still think ‘Nigel’ was a better name.https://t.co/nIlrOaosXF

— James May (@MrJamesMay) May 11, 2016

The show is expected to premier sometime this fall.

NOW WATCH: New Trump attack ad shows Clinton laughing amid footage from the Benghazi attacks



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.