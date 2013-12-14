Clarkey Is Named Cricketer Of The Year By The International Cricket Council

Getty/ Paul Kane

Australian cricket captain, Michael Clarke has been named as cricketer of the year by The International Cricket Council.

The 32-year-old batsman also received the ICC Test player of the year after a magical batting season which saw him make 1559 runs during the voting period.

While Clarke said he was surprised to have been awarded the accolades, he maintained his captaincy qualities saying he would “swap it for the team to have success”, reports The ABC.

Australia continues to inch closer to regaining the urn, leading 2-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series at the WACA.

