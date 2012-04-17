Clark Gable's California Mountain Getaway Is A Steal For $1 Million

Meredith Galante
clark gable mountain getaway california $1 million

Photo: Zillow.com

This secluded cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., that the listing boasts was Clark Gable’s mountain getaway, is on sale for just under $1 million, according to Zillow.The seven bedroom, four bathroom house sits on 3.93 acres of land.

The cabin, which was built in 1928, has views of of the wooded Idyllwild canyons.

There are also two, one-bedroom, one-bath guest houses, which were built in the 1950s, and a detached 2-car garage and workshop.

Welcome to 54680 Tahquitz View Drive.

The exposed beams really make this place feel cozy.

The kitchen was updated with new stainless steel appliances. We doubt it was this fancy when Gable stayed here.

There is Redwood paneling in the bedroom.

The fieldstone fireplace in the living room is very rustic.

If you're looking for seclusion to write your next screenplay, this could be the perfect house for you.

Check out the surrounding terrain.

See what other star is selling his home.

DON'T MISS: Harrison Ford Is Selling His Beautiful Los Angeles House For $8.3 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.