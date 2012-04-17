Clark Gable's California Mountain Getaway Is A Steal For $1 Million

Photo: Zillow.com

This secluded cabin in Idyllwild, Calif., that the listing boasts was Clark Gable’s mountain getaway, is on sale for just under $1 million, according to Zillow.The seven bedroom, four bathroom house sits on 3.93 acres of land.



The cabin, which was built in 1928, has views of of the wooded Idyllwild canyons.

There are also two, one-bedroom, one-bath guest houses, which were built in the 1950s, and a detached 2-car garage and workshop.

