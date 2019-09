Australian TV personalities Clark and Dawe held a question and answer session over the realities of the European debt situation. In the end the conclusion is that Europe is in worse shape than the U.S., because the U.S. is owned by China.



Sometimes the truth if particularly funny. Check out the hilarious video. (via ForexLive)



