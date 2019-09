Peter Thiel’s Clarium has been slammed with losses this year.



His fund is down 17.1% through October.

As of July it was down 13.8%.

Why?

He’s convinced himself of deflation.

No wonder investors are still fleeing the fund.

Last we heard they were down to $850 in AUM. Now Clarium runs only $742 million, according to Bloomberg.

