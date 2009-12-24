Clarium Capital's Jack Selby Puts Out Trailer For New Movie, And It Looks Way More Fun Than Fighting With Peter Thiel

Hedge funder Jack Selby has recently stepped onto the board of an interactive movie production company, Horsethief Pictures.



Horsethief released the trailer for the production company’s first release, a Western titled “The Last Rites of Ransom Pride” (which apparently features “Siamese Twins” and a “Gun-totin’ Dwarf”).

It looks pretty cool. We wouldn’t fault Selby if he would rather be working for Horsethief than Clarium right now, anyway.

Selby’s job is to market for the hedge fund, which was down nearly 17% in November.

And according to Gawker, Selby recently got into a fight Peter Thiel, who runs Clarium, about Clarium’s recent performance. Selby reportedly said Clarium had to turn around its performance by year’s end; Thiel retorted that this was short-term thinking. Selby then took offence, and Thiel “blew up at him.”

Anyway, check out the trailer to “Last Rites of Ransom Pride,



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.