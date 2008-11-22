Clarification: TV Audiences Like Shows About Rich Kids, Not Adults

We’ve been marveling that the TV-watching public still seems to be interested in watching the antics of fictional rich people in spite of the current financial crisis. Gossip Girl, Privileged, and 90210 have been performing well on The CW this fall, and Gossip Girl is more popular on Google than the economy.



But evidently audiences are only interested in watching rich youngsters, because ABC just axed Dirty Sexy Money, which followed the exploits of Manhattan’s adult Darling family (we think; we never watched it), after months of lackluster ratings.

Who knows, though? Maybe star Billy Baldwin will tell People magazine next week that it hasn’t been cancelled and ABC will give it another chance à la Lipstick Jungle. We don’t know anyone who would want that, though.

