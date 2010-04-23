"Facebook Presence" Was A One-Time Thing, Not A Real Product

Photo: Ludovic Toinel

We checked with Facebook, and no, “Facebook Presence” is not a precursor to any location-based service Facebook may or may not announce at some point.A spokesperson tells us Facebook Presence, which allowed attendees to swipe RFID cards and check-in from various locations at Facebook’s developer conference yesterday, was “just a hack-a-thon project.”



(It’s actually something Facebookers already use to check-in to the beer keg area at Facebook HQ.)

This leads us to wonder: did Facebook not announce their Foursquare killer because it’s in talks to buy Foursquare?

