Clarence Thomas Will Get His 'Hearty Laugh' Back After Obamacare Loss: Justice

Clarence Thomas

Photo: Associated Press

The Supreme Court justices are saying they’ll get along just fine when the new term starts despite sharp division over Obamacare and rumours of high-court leakers.The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to mostly uphold Obamacare created tension at the nation’s highest court, several justices acknowledged in a Monday article in the National Law Journal, speaking on the condition of anonymity.



But, according to justices, the Roberts court is unusually collegial and prioritizes the work at hand over personal disagreements.

“Everyone here does have the sense the institution is so much more important than the nine who are here at any point in time and we should not do anything to leave it in worse shape than it was in when we came on board,” one justice told the NLJ.

And another justice couldn’t imagine anybody on the highest court would hold a grudge.

“Who on the Court is the sort of person who is going to carry a grudge? Nino Scalia isn’t going to carry a grudge,” that justice said. “Clarence Thomas is going to pat you on the back and give you a hearty laugh all the time. That’s a big part of it.”

DON’T MISS: Nearly Half The Country Has No Clue What Happened With Obamacare >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.