Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas left the French city of Nice just hours before the attack

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas left the French city of Nice a few short hours before the terrorist attack that left 84 dead and more than 100 injured on Thursday night, multiple outlets reported.

The attack occurred when 31-year-old Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, as identified by police, opened fire and drove his truck into a crowd gathered on a promenade to watch Bastille Day fireworks.

Thomas was teaching a study-abroad program for students at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, a school spokesman confirmed to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The spokesman also told the Tribune that not all students participating in the program had been accounted for, but also noted that they had already begun their weekend.

Thomas took the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s spot teaching the program in March, the dean of the Thomas Jefferson School of Law said in a statement at the time.

The State Department confirmed on Friday that two Americans, 11-year-old Brodie Copeland and his father Sean, were among those killed during the attack.

